Ultimate New Wave Evolution (& closely related styles) part 53

One of the pioneers of Post-Punk New Wave was Joy Division, which evolved into New Order after its vocalist Ian Curtis decided to kill himself, in 1980.

In the pre-Internet era, firsthand stories were hard to come by, especially for fans who lived in countries different from where such bands originated. Followers relied mostly on music magazines and spiels by knowledgeable radio DJs, as well as from whatever text they could read from the sleeves of records.

That is why, for the last decade and a half at least, the availability and accessibility of books about genres and bands has made music more enjoyable.

This set consists of the best books written about Joy Division and New Order: two authored by erstwhile bass player Peter Hook himself and one by Curtis’s widow, Deborah; and several essential compilation albums by both bands.

* Unknown Pleasures: Inside Joy Division by Peter Hook (2012, Simon & Schuster)

* Substance: Inside New Order by Peter Hook (2016, Simon & Schuster)

* Touching from a Distance by Deborah Curtis (1995, Faber & Faber)

* Substance: Joy Division (1977–1980) (1988)

* Permanent: Joy Division (1995)

* Substance: New Order (1987)

* The Best of Joy Division (2008)

* The Complete BBC Recordings of Joy Division (2000)

* Warsaw by Warsaw (pre–Joy Division) (1994)