Janno Gibbs Reveals Kathryn Bernardo allowed to view Ronaldo Valdez’s body during Wake

Singer and actor Janno Gibbs shared that close family friend Kathryn Bernardo was granted special permission to view the late Ronaldo Valdez’s body during the wake. The exclusive access was given due to the strong bond between Kathryn and the veteran actor, as they had previously starred together in the ABS-CBN teleserye “2 Good 2 Be True.”

Kathryn, who referred to Ronaldo as her “Lolo Sir,” paid tribute to the beloved actor on Instagram following his passing, sharing cherished moments from their time together. However, the somber event took an unfortunate turn when a leaked video of Ronaldo Valdez’s body circulated online, prompting a public apology from the Quezon City Police Department (QCPD).

Meanwhile, the Quezon City Police Department (QCPD) expressed sincere regret for the inappropriate actions of some officers and issued an apology to the Gibbs family for the trauma caused following the circulation of leaked video of Valdez’s body. Janno Gibbs’ legal representative, Atty. Lorna Kapuna demanded a public apology from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the officers involved in the unauthorized leak. The statement emphasized the emotional distress caused by the negligent handling of the investigation and stressed the alarming nature of leaking sensitive information.

In response to the Gibbs family’s demands, QCPD Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan confirmed swift action against the officers responsible. Five officers face administrative charges, while criminal charges are prepared against four civilians who uploaded the unauthorized video on social media. The QCPD acknowledged that the actions of these individuals did not reflect the values upheld in the police district.

Despite the family choosing not to pursue further legal actions against the police officers, the statement did not address potential actions against the civilians who leaked the video. The controversy highlights the need for responsible handling of sensitive information and raises questions about the broader societal impact of such actions.

