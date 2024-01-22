Cultural Blossoms: Winnipeg’s Fleurs De Villes Brings Filipino Fiesta to Life

By Johnny Cantiveros

How does one capture the richness of the Filipino culture in one display?

How can it inspire people who have never been to the Philippines to be curious about its traditions and celebrations so distinctly?

In the middle of January when Winnipeg is usually at its coldest, The Leaf at Assiniboine Park is hosting a fresh floral celebration exhibition called Fleurs De Villes VOYAGE. This is a world-renowned exhibition showcase that features 15 one-of-a-kind fresh floral mannequins, all created by talented local designers and artists. This included various travel destinations like Japan, Brazil, Ethiopia, Tahiti, Ukraine, and of course the Philippines.

Juliet Cadiz from Posh Pampas did a wonderful job representing the Philippines. She drew her inspiration from “Pahiyas Festival in Lucban, Quezon” and wanted to showcase the natural vibrancy of fruits, flowers and vegetation.

Every year on May 15, the town of Lucban plays host to the Pahiyas Festival – a colourful harvest celebration renowned for its rainbow-coloured spectacles made from local produce. During the festival, locals adorn their homes with succulent fruits, vegetables, vivacious flowers and creative decorations made from local produce including kiping, a rice wafer shaped into colourful leaf-like designs.

Juliet who moved to Canada from Paranque at a young age wanted her mannequin to “spark curiosity about our culture and to create a sense of awe” to all that come visit VOYAGE and to help other “Filipinos reconnect to their heritage.”

The mannequin Juliet created took well over 30 hours and it shows. Her homage to the Filipinana traditional wear really reminded me of my childhood growing up and seeing my mom and titas wearing them to formal celebrations. Her display was warm, inviting while being majestic and regal. It was quite inspiring to see our culture displayed amongst other beautiful and well done mannequins a deep sense of belonging is what I gained from Voyage and Juliet’s work.

Fleur De Villes Voyage only runs until January 21. For more images of Juliet’s work follow her on Instagram @poshpompas

About Fleurs De Villes

VOYAGE is a fresh floral celebration of iconic destinations and Manitoba’s floral talent. This spectacular travel-themed showcase will feature 15 one-of-a-kind fresh floral mannequins, all created by talented local floral designers and artists. The mannequins will be inspired by Manitoba’s diverse multi-cultural heritage and the cultures and climates represented in the biomes and gardens at The Leaf. Explore the full list of local florists, featured travel destinations, and the inspiration behind each creation. This January, their popular exhibition Fleurs de Villes VOYAGE is now openat the Babs Asper Display House and the Mediterranean Biome at The Leaf.





