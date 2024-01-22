“Jose and Maria’s Bonggang Villa 2.0” set to open doors this Sunday on GMA

Every Kapuso’s favorite BnB is set to return to TV screens with twice the fun, twice the romance, and twice the excitement in “Jose and Maria’s Bonggang Villa 2.0!”

Get ready to laugh your hearts out this year as Kapuso Primetime King and Queen Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera finally reopen the doors of the newest version of their Bonggang Villa to Kapuso viewers beginning this Sunday, January 20.

In this much-awaited sitcom, lovely couple Jose (Dingdong) and Maria (Marian) are once again faced with the challenge of bringing Mommy Janice and Lolo King’s BnB business back to life, but this time, a new challenge awaits them.

From last season’s 500,000-peso quota, the couple are challenged to reach a whopping 1 million-peso quota for the hotel. But the challenge does not end there! Viewers should also look out for the newest Bonggang Villa rival—Bed & Breakfast @ Tiffany’s.