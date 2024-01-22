Ruru Madrid is GMA’s Latest Anti-Piracy Ambassador



Primetime Action Hero and _Black Rider_ star Ruru Madrid is GMA Network_s latest Anti-Piracy Ambassador

Primetime Action Hero Ruru Madrid takes crime-fighting from reel to real as the latest Anti-Piracy Ambassador of GMA Network.

The “Black Rider” star and Sparkle artist is the latest Kapuso talent to join the broadcast media company’s ongoing campaign to protect the rights of content creators and foster a culture of respect for intellectual property.

As an ambassador, part of Ruru’s responsibilities is to uphold the principles and ideals of GMA’s drive against digital piracy. Fans can look forward to his active participation in events pertaining to the Network’s campaign.

Ruru formally assumes his new role beginning January 11, following an oath-taking ceremony administered by Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes, GMA Network’s Senior Vice President for Programming, Talent Management, Worldwide, and Support Group, at the Network’s headquarters in Quezon City. In attendance were other Network officers and guests.

The ceremony also marks the first anniversary of GMA’s anti-piracy campaign, “Stream Responsibly. Fight Piracy,” and its partnership with the Alliance for Creativity & Entertainment (ACE), the world’s largest and most effective anti-piracy coalition. It currently has over 50 global members, with GMA Network its first member from the Philippines.

More Kapuso talents are expected to join the fight against online piracy in 2024 as GMA broadens the campaign’s reach through fresh and innovative measures that will also get audiences to participate.