Winter Anglers

The Filipino Anglers Association of Manitoba held their annual Member Championship on January 17 at Gimli Harbour. It was a ‘Covid Edition’ of the event meaning there was no gathering permitted and all fish caught had to be submitted via Facebook Messenger. Despite the rules against social interaction, we still had 78 members, including 17 youth, come out and compete for some fantastic prizes!

Finishing in 1st place in the Championship Final for the second year in a row was Gil Vargas. He caught a 13” and 23” walleye for a total score of 36 inches to best the rest of the anglers competing. On the Member Derby side, Richard Voluntad finished in 1st place catching eleven saugers and a perch for a whopping score of 112.25 inches! Ron Sarmiento finished in 2nd place with a 20” walleye and young Landon Legaspi came in 3rd with a great 19” walleye catch.

FAAM would like to thank the following sponsors for donating the prizes:

FINAL

1st – Eskimo Ice Fishing Gear – FatFish 949i shelter

2nd – Junior Bansal – Shimano Vanford

3rd – Humminbird – Lakemaster Manitoba Map Card

4th – Marcum – 10ah Lithium Battery Kit

5th – Dave Piott – Piscifun ICX reel

MEMBER DERBY

1st – Eskimo Ice Fishing Gear – QuickFish 2 shelter

2nd – Winnipeg Ice Fishing Show – Cabela’s ice rod set of 3

3rd – Acme Tackle – Tackle package and caps

Other sponsors: Jeff Laden, JagrTech, Kickerfish, Famous Dave’s, Gil Vargas, Jeremy Santos, Jen Trotman

Send an email to faam.membership@gmail.com for more information on how to join the association. Find us on Facebook as well at Filipino Anglers Association of Manitoba or @faamfishing204 on Instagram.

Photos courtesy of Eric Labaupa