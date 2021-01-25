The Comeback Kids

By Ryan Reyes



RECAPS

The 2020-2021 NHL season will be one like no other. It’s been shortened to 56 regular season games, has new COVID-19 protocols in place and Lord Stanley’s Cup will be awarded in July. With that in mind, let’s examine how the Jets have fared in their first 3 games.

The Jets opened their season January 14th at Bell MTS Place against divisional opponent Calgary Flames. The official fan attendance count was zero. But if those stands were filled the Jets would have heard a deafening roar of approval after an exciting sequence that saw defenceman Derek Forbort absolutely rob Rasmuss Andersson of a sure goal, Kyle Connor springing Patrik Laine on a breakaway, and Laine firing a laser of a wrister past Jacob Markstrom. All of this excitement after an opening goal by Calgary’s Brady Tkachuk. Despite Winnipeg’s efforts they were outplayed in the first period and trailed 3-1 after goals from Gaudreau and Lindholm. Mark Scheifele capitalized on a Nikolaj Ehlers rebound 34 seconds into the second period. Later on Patrik Laine set up Kyle Connor’s one-timer with a deceptive cross-ice pass to tie the game up at 2 a piece. Winnipeg utilized 5 forwards on that 5-on-3 power play. Neither team scored in the third period. In overtime, Laine again showed his skill by burying a quick-release shot after being sticked-checked on his first attempt. This night was Laine’s night! The Jets came away with a 4-3 OT win.

The Jets made their way to Toronto on Monday the 18th and took on the Canadian division favourites, the Maple Leafs. The Leafs showed why they were heavily favoured in this contest as they dominated play throughout most of the game. They outshot the Jets 38-28; in the second period it was a lopsided 22-6. Kyle Connor got us on board that period after markers from Tavares and Marner. Marner added an empty netter to seal the 3-1 victory for the Leafs. Toronto’s speed and skill were too much for Winnipeg to handle. Unfortunately Patrik Laine did not suit up due to a day-to-day upper body injury. A positive note was Jets defenceman Logan Stanley’s debut. He did not look out of place during his 11:19 of ice time, and contributed 3 shots on goal, 1 hit, 1 takeaway and a 0 +/- rating.

Winnipeg travelled yesterday to the Canadian Tire Centre to take on the Ottawa Senators. Starting slowly is a recurring theme for the Jets so far just 3 games into the season. Again they found themselves trailing in the first period after goals by Ottawa’s Josh Norris (his first NHL goal) and Chris Tierney. Adam Lowry tipped Neil Pionk’s point shot before the first period ended to put the Jets on board. At one point in the second period Ottawa was outshooting Winnipeg 29-12. Alex Galchenyuk blasted a one-timer past Brossoit to put the Senators up 2. It was their second power play goal of the game. Kyle Connor responded with a power play goal of his own (a one-timer as well) to bring the Jets within 1. Late in the third period the Jets were able to force overtime after captain Blake Wheeler’s tip of Josh Morrissey’s blast. In OT Andrew Copp made a perfect pass to a streaking Nikolaj Ehlers who beat Murray stick-side for the game-winning goal.

FORWARD THINKING

The Jets can’t afford to continue to start games slowly. The shortened season puts an onus on results and an overemphasis on patience might do Winnipeg more harm than good. DeMelo\Poolman\Samberg\Heinola will be welcome additions to the defense corps.

FAST FACTS

● The Jets have earned 4 points(2 OT wins) in 3 games despite never leading

● Winnipeg is 5th in the league in Shots Against per game with 35.0

● Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 5 points(3 Goals, 2 Assists)

NOTABLE QUOTABLE

“He’s a pigeon. Don’t listen to that guy.” – Patrik Laine on Nikolaj Ehlers getting into his head for not fighting yet in his career.