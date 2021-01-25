Biden is inaugurated as the 46th President of the US

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2021.(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

“Democracy has prevailed.”

Such were the words spoken by the new US President, Joe Biden, after taking his oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts; thereby putting an end one of the most dramatic transitions in the country’s political history.

With an added security of 25,000 national guards, Biden’s inauguration transpired at the US Capitol. Such efforts were implemented after the violent attack to the said building by Trump supporters last January 6.

In his address, Biden calls for unity, vowing to be a president “for all Americans” and making it his mission to “putting America back together again.”

Held at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Kamala Harris is inaugurated as Vice President by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor with husband Doug Emhoff holding the Bible.
(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Kamala Harris was sworn-in as new Vice President , making her mark in history, not just as the first woman but also the first black and Asian-American, to fill the role.

Present during the ceremony were three past US presidents Barack Obama (wherein Biden served as his Vice President for eight years), Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Even with Trump’s no-show, his Vice President, Mike Pence, was in attendance.

Performing artists in tow were Lady Gaga, who gave life to the event by singing the national anthem, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks.

