Pag-íbig na Lantáy

I started writing poetry regularly in late high school, in 1988. Here is one of the first poems that came out during that period. It is included in Book 1 of my Poetry Series—titled Pag-íhip sa Dáhon ng Kahápon, which was published this month. You may purchase a copy of the book directly from me. Send me an email for details: elfideas102@yahoo.com.

Sa pisngî ng kalangítan

May nasiláyang kariktán

Wángis ay nakaaákit

Ang bangó’y nangungunyápit

Ang ningníng sa mga matá

Ánimo’y say’sáng diwatà

Tamís-halík hábang pikít

Sa isípa’y di mawaglít

Ngitî ay humahalína

Pumípintig ang pagsintá

Pag-íbig ay naghíhintay

Sa labì ay dumádantay

Pusò ay namamaálam

Lúha’t hapís di mabálam

May búkas bang nakalaán

Sa mulíng pagmamahálan?

(A quatern—or, a 16-line poem made up of four quatrains—of eight-syllable lines, following the rhyme pattern aabb ccbb ccdd eeaa, “Pag-íbig na Lantáy” was published in a 1989 issue of The Paulinian – then school paper of St. Paul College [now St. Paul University] Quezon City, in Metro Manila, Philippines.)