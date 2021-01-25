I started writing poetry regularly in late high school, in 1988. Here is one of the first poems that came out during that period. It is included in Book 1 of my Poetry Series—titled Pag-íhip sa Dáhon ng Kahápon, which was published this month. You may purchase a copy of the book directly from me. Send me an email for details: elfideas102@yahoo.com.
Sa pisngî ng kalangítan
May nasiláyang kariktán
Wángis ay nakaaákit
Ang bangó’y nangungunyápit
Ang ningníng sa mga matá
Ánimo’y say’sáng diwatà
Tamís-halík hábang pikít
Sa isípa’y di mawaglít
Ngitî ay humahalína
Pumípintig ang pagsintá
Pag-íbig ay naghíhintay
Sa labì ay dumádantay
Pusò ay namamaálam
Lúha’t hapís di mabálam
May búkas bang nakalaán
Sa mulíng pagmamahálan?
(A quatern—or, a 16-line poem made up of four quatrains—of eight-syllable lines, following the rhyme pattern aabb ccbb ccdd eeaa, “Pag-íbig na Lantáy” was published in a 1989 issue of The Paulinian – then school paper of St. Paul College [now St. Paul University] Quezon City, in Metro Manila, Philippines.)