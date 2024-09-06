Winnipeg’s Canada Galaxy Team Shines at Ms. Galaxy International 2024

The Ms. Galaxy International 2024 pageant, held from August 14-17 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort in Orlando, Florida, witnessed outstanding performances from Winnipeg’s Canada Galaxy Team. Among the impressive achievements were Katrina Salazar’s 3rd runner-up finish in the Miss Teen Galaxy International 2025 category and Lesceia’s 2nd runner-up placement in Little Miss Galaxy International 2025. These victories contributed to Team Canada’s incredible success, with winners in 6 of 7 divisions, including the newly crowned Mrs. Galaxy International 2025. The team’s exceptional talent and determination have made Canada the most decorated country in this year’s competition, highlighting the brilliance and dedication of its representatives.

Team Canada achieved remarkable success at the pageant, with six out of seven divisions earning titles and placements:

Little Miss Galaxy: 2nd Runner-Up

Miss Pre-Teen Galaxy: 1st Runner-Up

Junior Miss Galaxy: 1st Runner-Up

Miss Teen Galaxy: 3rd Runner-Up

Miss Galaxy: 3rd Runner-Up

Mrs. Galaxy: Newly crowned Mrs. Galaxy International 2025

Canada had the most winners among all the participating countries.

Photos by Kenneth Salazar