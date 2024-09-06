ANCOP Walk 2024 – Walk in the Light, Walking for a Poor Child

Article by Ben Manarin, ANCOP Winnipeg Area Coordinator

Photos courtesy of Alex Lifshits of Vickar Automotive Groups



On August 17, 2024, the CFC – ANCOP Winnipeg community gathered under the beautiful skies of Assiniboine Park for the annual ANCOP Walk. With the theme, “Walk in the Light,” inspired by 1 John 1:7 and the call to “Walk for a Poor Child,” the event brought together over 700 enthusiastic participants—members of Couples for Christ (CFC), supporters, sponsors, donors and friends—all united for a common cause: to bring hope and help to those in need.

The day began with an opening prayer, then the singing of the Philippine National Anthem by Dr. Tricia Magsino Barnabe, followed by the Canadian National Anthem led by Mr. Paul Ong. The uplifting renditions set the tone of unity and purpose. Participants then got moving with a lively Zumba session that filled the park with energy and smiles.



An inspiring message from our consistent top national sponsor, Mr. Larry Vickar and Mrs. Tova Vickar, shared through their representative, reminded everyone of the power of giving and how each step we take makes a difference. Their unwavering support for ANCOP continues to be a blessing to the community and to those we serve.

Following the 2.5 km walk, which was filled with laughter and fellowship, the event continued with entertainment provided by Dr. Tricia and Mr. Paul Ong. The joyful atmosphere was heightened by friendly competitions among the 8 CFC chapters, including vibrant cheering, creative banners, and booth displays. The winners were announced later, along with the presentation of awards and acknowledgment of our generous sponsors.



We gratefully recognize the generous donation of Vickar Automotive Group this year, which will go a long way in helping those in need. We also extend our thanks to our other sponsors who supported the event not only with their donations but also with their booths, including Integral Dental, Scotiabank, I-Remit Star Express Cargo, SPC Express Cleaning Commercial Service, E. Sawyer Financial, Color Compass, PCCM, and World Financial Group.

To add to the excitement, three chapters hosted raffles, with lucky winners drawn during the event. It was a wonderful way to keep the energy and excitement going and to share even more blessings with participants.



The entire day was filled with a sense of joy and purpose, blessed by perfect weather and the warmth of community. Every step taken was a step closer to changing lives and sharing the light of Christ with those who need it most. We give all glory to God for making this event successful and for guiding us in our mission to serve.

As we continue to walk in the light, let’s keep our hearts open to the ways we can bring hope, love, and service to others—one step at a time in “Sharing Hope Together”.