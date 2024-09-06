Davao Police Ready for Senate Probe on Quiboloy Church Compound

This photo shows policemen from the Philippine National Police Region XI in a raid inside Apollo Quiboloy’s compound in Davao City. Facebook / Presidential Tracker

Davao police are prepared for a Senate inquiry set for September 6, which will investigate operations conducted at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound to capture fugitive pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

The Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights will inspect the 30-hectare compound and hold a public hearing after KOJC members claimed police actions violated their rights. The compound remains under heavy police presence, with injuries reported among both church members and police.

KOJC legal counsel Atty. Israelito Torreon requested the Senate’s intervention, citing alleged violations of rights and illegal excavation activities by police. Davao Region police chief BGen. Nicolas Torre III confirmed the investigation, stating that police are willing to present their findings.

Police operations are ongoing, with some areas of the compound still restricted. The city government of Davao criticized the police’s partial road closure outside the compound, but police defended their actions as part of a legitimate search for Quiboloy, who remains a fugitive.

The Senate hearing will address these allegations and evaluate the police’s conduct and findings at the KOJC compound.