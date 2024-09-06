DOH Urges Virtual Sex Amid New Mpox Cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has advised sexually active individuals to engage in virtual sex as a precaution against mpox, following the detection of new cases in the country.

“Go virtual! Use video calls with a trusted partner,” the DOH stated, emphasizing the importance of safe sex practices. The department also recommended “no touch” activities or “self-pleasure” to reduce the risk of exposure.

The DOH further advised people to be cautious by ensuring their partner does not have wounds or rashes and to limit sexual activity to one partner, as multiple partners increase the risk of exposure to mpox.

The DOH clarified that mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is not sexually transmitted but can spread through skin-to-skin contact. The new mpox cases reported in the Philippines were associated with individuals who had anonymous sexual encounters or multiple partners.

The agency emphasized caution, even in monogamous relationships, to minimize the risk of transmission.

