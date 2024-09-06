Alice Guo arrested in Indonesia

Alice Guo, centre, was arrested in Tangerang on Tuesday before being deported from Indonesia. Photo credit: Ditjen Imigrasi/AP

Former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, who evaded authorities for months, was arrested in Indonesia, Philippine officials confirmed yesterday. Guo, also known as Guo Hua Ping, was apprehended by Indonesian authorities on September 3 at the Cendana Parc Residences in Tangerang City, Banten Province, as reported by Philippine National Police (PNP) public information officer Col. Jean Fajardo and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Jaime Santiago.

Guo, who had cut her hair to disguise her identity, was taken into custody by the Indonesian police at Jatanras Mabes Polri. The arrest resulted from a joint intelligence operation between the Philippine and Indonesian authorities.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) also confirmed the arrest, citing Indonesian police sources. Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco expressed satisfaction with the development and anticipated Guo’s return to the Philippines soon.

Guo fled the Philippines after facing charges related to illegal offshore gaming operations and qualified trafficking. Indonesian Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas stated that Guo would be deported to the Philippines, although the timing depends on the ongoing investigation by Indonesian authorities.