Vina Morales supports ex Robin Padilla in election campaign

Photo source: ABS-CBN News

Actress and singer Vina Morales joined her former boyfriend and love team Robin Padilla who is currently running for senator.

Morales shared on her Instagram her trip to Camarines Norte to support Padilla who was campaigning in the said province.

In her post, she said, “Tinatanong pa ba yan kung sino po ang numero uno sa aking listahan sa Senado. Kung ‘di ang Utol ko na si @robinhoodpadilla. Hindi po dahil sa naka trabaho ko s’ya sa industriya kung ‘di dahil sa kabutihan at layunin ng kanyang puso sa bawat kapwa,”

It will be remembered that Padilla and Morales starred in the hit action flick Ang” Utol Kong Hoodlum in 1991.”