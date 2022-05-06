PBA Championships: That’s a wrap for 2021-22 Season

PBA Winnipeg basketball league wrapped up their 2021-22 season last weekend with closing championship games at Garden City Collegiate.

Championship, 3rd place and consolation games across all divisions including Elite Division, Men’s Open Pool B and Seniors 32+.

The PBA Winnipeg committee also went for a coordinated pink-color coding for the final weekend of the league. Full and complete results will be available on the Filipino Journal website. FilipinoJournal.com

Photos by Noni Manalili and Ron Cantiveros