CELEBRATING 20 YEARS OF ASIAN HERITAGE MONTH



A simple but intimate opening ceremony, full of cultural flavour, marked the 20th Anniversary of the Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba last Sunday, May 1st, at the Japanese Cultural Centre.

The event was graced by the presence of MLA Andrew Smith, Minister of Sports, Culture, and Heritage; Burrows MLA Diljeet Brar; and Councillor Mark Chambers, representing Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman and members of the City Council. MP Kevin Lamoureux sent a greeting via video presentation.

It was in 2002 when the Federal government declared the month of May as the Asian Heritage Month across the Canada.

Now in its twentieth year, this celebration continues to bring the community together to showcase and highlight the Asian culture and heritage to all of Canada.

Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba celebrates its 20th anniversary

The provincial government declares May as Asian Heritage Month

Asian Heritage Month 2022 has officially opened with a ceremony at the Japanese Cultural Association of Manitoba last May 1st, with opening remarks and greetings by its board members, friends, and performances and three levels of government.

Yenny Trinh, the current president of AHS and one of its founders, warmly welcomed the special guests from the three levels of the government and from the various Asian communities.

Dr. Kelly Kaita, president of the Japanese Association of Manitoba welcomed and acknowledged guests, while Elder Clayton Sandy rendered prayer.

Dr. Art Miki, one of the founders and the first chief officer of AHS for many years from 2003 until early 2010, gave a reflection on the founding of the Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba, becoming the first president from 2003 until early 2010 when Rod Escobar Cantiveros was elected president, followed by the election of Dr. Muni Mysore, one of the founders, as the succeeding president of AHS.

Aurora Dance Group and the India School of Dance, Music and Theatre Inc. entertained the crowd with special cultural presentations.

A birthday cake capped off the celebration as Yenny Trinh did the ceremonial cutting of the cake surrounded by MLA Andrew Smith, Councilor Markus Chambers, officers, and members of the Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba.

The Asian Heritage Society of Manitoba will be celebrated for the whole month of May through various events slated until May 29th. You can visit their website and social media pages for the event schedule.

Photos by J & J Photography