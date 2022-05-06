Strictly no extensions for Mail-In Overseas Votes

Despite election paraphernalia arriving late in some Philippine foreign service posts, the Commission on Election said on Thursday that there will be no extension of the voting period for Filipinos abroad, staying firm that all votes must be in by May 9, Philippine time.

In a virtual forum, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said that even counting of votes overseas should align with the 8 pm Philippine time. He also added that the constitution provides that elections must be conducted on the second Monday of May.

Last May 2, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs Brigido Dulay said that overseas Filipinos who are allowed to vote by mail only can cast their votes in person at Philippine service posts if they have not received their mail-in ballots.

Out of the over one million overseas voters, the current turnout of votes is only about 400,000. This number might not yet include those who voted by mail.