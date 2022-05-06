2022 FAAM AGM group photo
Congratulations to the incoming FAAM Executive Committee!! The following members will be serving in their positions during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 election cycle.
President: Janis Alrus
Vice-President: Gil Vargas
Secretary/Treasurer: Jeremy Santos
Points Admin/Sponsor Liason: Leon Bel
Events Co-ordinator: Mike Klatt
Please join us in congratulating our FAAM Award Recipients at the AGM
2020: Member of the Year Junior Bansal
2021: Member of the Year Junior Bansal
2020: Angler of the Year Gil Vargas
2021: Angler of the Year Mike Dotoli
To be presented at next meeting:
2021: Youth Angler of the Year Nash Labaupa
Youth Anglers of the Year finalists: Leyah Sarmiento, Tristan Cordoviz, Kian Girling
The 5th FAAM Annual General Meeting was held yesterday at Torque Brewing Co. Our first in-person meeting in two years!
We were able to honour in-person our Awards recipients from the past two seasons, thank the outgoing Executive Commitee, elected the new Executive Committee, approved several Motions, recap the past year’s FAAM Events, and hand out a pile of prizes! Members unable to attend were able to join us via the livestream online.
Huge thank you to our returning sponsors Smoke N Fish, Harvester Outdoors, 2 Rivers Boat Works, Carlo’s Cucina, Max’s Restaurant Winnipeg, Eskimo Ice Fishing Gear, Filipino Journal, Kickerfish, and JEM Insurance. All members in attendance went home with a lure package sponsored by Berkley Fishing! Special thanks to Jason Cross who donated a ton of prizes for the random draws and Jeremy Santos for donating the customary 100 lumpia draw!
Photos courtesy: Eric Labaupa