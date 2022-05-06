The 5th FAAM Annual General Meeting

2022 FAAM AGM group photo

Congratulations to the incoming FAAM Executive Committee!! The following members will be serving in their positions during the 2022/23 and 2023/24 election cycle.

President: Janis Alrus

Vice-President: Gil Vargas

Secretary/Treasurer: Jeremy Santos

Points Admin/Sponsor Liason: Leon Bel

Events Co-ordinator: Mike Klatt

Please join us in congratulating our FAAM Award Recipients at the AGM

2020: Member of the Year Junior Bansal

2021: Member of the Year Junior Bansal

2020: Angler of the Year Gil Vargas

2021: Angler of the Year Mike Dotoli

To be presented at next meeting:

2021: Youth Angler of the Year Nash Labaupa

Youth Anglers of the Year finalists: Leyah Sarmiento, Tristan Cordoviz, Kian Girling

The 5th FAAM Annual General Meeting was held yesterday at Torque Brewing Co. Our first in-person meeting in two years!

We were able to honour in-person our Awards recipients from the past two seasons, thank the outgoing Executive Commitee, elected the new Executive Committee, approved several Motions, recap the past year’s FAAM Events, and hand out a pile of prizes! Members unable to attend were able to join us via the livestream online.

Huge thank you to our returning sponsors Smoke N Fish, Harvester Outdoors, 2 Rivers Boat Works, Carlo’s Cucina, Max’s Restaurant Winnipeg, Eskimo Ice Fishing Gear, Filipino Journal, Kickerfish, and JEM Insurance. All members in attendance went home with a lure package sponsored by Berkley Fishing! Special thanks to Jason Cross who donated a ton of prizes for the random draws and Jeremy Santos for donating the customary 100 lumpia draw!

Photos courtesy: Eric Labaupa