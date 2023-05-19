Unraveling People & Culture at Manitoba Startups

It was an electrifying #TechThursday panel discussion that brought together four of the most dynamic women leading the charge in the tech startup scene. The event was masterfully orchestrated by the charismatic Jane Helbrecht from Uplift Engagement, who ensured the evening was as enlightening as it was entertaining.

The panel included:

Amanda Broos from Neo Financial, a beacon of innovation in the fintech sector.

Shona Grewar from Taiv, a trailblazer in the world of AI-driven advertising.

Kyla Wills-Lollback from Gryd, a pioneer in the realm of property technology.

Vanesa Cotlar, shaking up the insurance industry with PolicyMe.

The evening kicked off with a deep dive into the concept of company culture. The panelists shared their wisdom on the importance of being deliberate about shaping culture, identifying and promoting desired behaviors, and the critical role of founders and senior management in setting the tone. It was a masterclass in leadership, with the panelists demonstrating how to lead not just with authority, but with authenticity and empathy.

The conversation then shifted to the evolving nature of work environments. The panelists shared their unique approaches, from PolicyMe’s fully remote model to Neo Financial’s traditional office-centric style, and Taiv/Gryd’s hybrid approach. The standout was Gryd’s innovative “Choose your own adventure” model, a nostalgic nod to the beloved book series, but with a modern twist.

The panelists emphasized the importance of balancing location and schedule flexibility, prioritizing achievements over hours logged, fostering collaboration, and accommodating the diverse needs of in-person and remote team members. They highlighted how these strategies can help alleviate stress and prevent burnout, a timely lesson for organizations navigating the post-pandemic work landscape.

The insights shared by this expert panel would have been invaluable for any organization grappling with the challenges of the new normal. #TechThursday was more than just a panel discussion. It was a celebration of innovation, leadership, and the limitless potential of the tech industry. It was a reminder that the future of work is here, and it’s more exciting than we could have ever imagined.