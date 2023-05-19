NBI’s two-month probe leads to murder charges against Teves in Degamo slay

Courtesy of Congressman Arnie A.Teves Facebook Page

Suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. has been officially named a respondent in the criminal cases related to the death of his political rival Gov. Roel Degamo and nine others. The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) filed a complaint against Teves for murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder after several delays. Teves, who was abroad during the attack, has refused to return to the Philippines, citing threats to his life. However, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla urged him to come back and respond to the charges. The charges are now pending before the Department of Justice (DOJ), which will determine if there is enough evidence to indict Teves. Failure to appear may result in an indictment in absentia and the issuance of a warrant.