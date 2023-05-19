Sofia and Allen explore the world of lucid dreaming in GMA Public Affairs’ digital series ‘In My Dreams’

Following their successful team-up in their first-ever primetime series ‘Luv is: Caught in His Arms,” Sparkle sweethearts Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay are set to solidify their love team via GMA Public Affairs’ digital drama series ‘In My Dreams,’ which airs online beginning May 18.

The six-part narrative series follows the story of Sari (Sofia), a certified NBSB who feels she has no control over anything in her life. One day, she stumbles upon an article about lucid dreaming and attempts to achieve it until she finally does. In her dream, she meets a handsome young man named Jecoy (Allen). With her consistent lucid dreaming, the two reunite each night and eventually fall in love.

Will the romance she found in her dreams become a reality?

With the unique storyline, Sofia and Allen welcomed the chance for them to explore their roles.

“[It was] Really enjoyable kasi since kakaiba nga po ‘yung kwento, nakapag-explore [ako] ng kakaibang acting style,” shares Sofia.

“Mas na-realize ko po na may mga kailangan [at pwede] pa akong gawin kasi maganda ‘yung twist ng kuwento,” says Allen.

Joining Team Jolly are fellow Sparkle artists Elijah Alejo, Cheska Fausto, Tanya Ramos, Juancho Trivino, and Sanya Lopez. Adding excitement to the romance-magic realism series are content creators Ashley Rivera, Christian Antolin, Berniecular, Alexis Vines, and Prince Adrian Dagdag.

‘In My Dreams’ is from the team behind the hit series, ‘The Lost Recipe.’

Catch this latest digital series beginning May 18, from Tuesdays to Thursdays at 6 PM on GMA Public Affairs’ Facebook page and Youtube channel.