Ultimate New Wave Evolution (& closely related styles) part 9

aLfie vera meLLa
ISSUE »
POSTED IN » Columnists, Sa Ugoy ng Musika

We’re still on the dancefloor; but this time the lights and the ambience are dark, dim, and dreary. Time to smudge thy face with black lipsticks and eyeliners.

Now turning the spectral dial to Gothic Rock!
*The Sisters of Mercy – First and Last and Always (1985)
*All about Eve – All about Eve (1988)
*Siouxsie & Banshees – Tinderbox (1986)
*The Danse Society – Heaven Is Waiting (1983)
*X-mal Deutschland – Fetisch (1983)
*The Bølshøi – Lindy’s Party (1987)
*The Mission – God’s Own Medicine (1986)
*The Cult – Dreamtime (1984)
*The Damned – Phantasmagoria (1985)

Note:
Gothic Rock is a subgenre of Rock that combines the sharpness and urgency of Post-Punk and the darkness and gloominess of Gothic.

aLfie vera meLLa
About the author: aLfie vera meLLa View all posts by

Related »

My crystal ball for the 2022 presidential election

My crystal ball for the 2022 presidential election

Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose: What’s the real score?

Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose: What’s the real score?

EPIC COLLABORATION: GMA 7 partners with ABS-CBN’S Star Cinema

EPIC COLLABORATION: GMA 7 partners with ABS-CBN’S Star Cinema

Kapuso stars rally behind GMA News and Public Affairs’ ‘Dapat Totoo’ advocacy

Kapuso stars rally behind GMA News and Public Affairs’ ‘Dapat Totoo’ advocacy