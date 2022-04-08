Ultimate New Wave Evolution (& closely related styles) part 9

We’re still on the dancefloor; but this time the lights and the ambience are dark, dim, and dreary. Time to smudge thy face with black lipsticks and eyeliners.

Now turning the spectral dial to Gothic Rock!

*The Sisters of Mercy – First and Last and Always (1985)

*All about Eve – All about Eve (1988)

*Siouxsie & Banshees – Tinderbox (1986)

*The Danse Society – Heaven Is Waiting (1983)

*X-mal Deutschland – Fetisch (1983)

*The Bølshøi – Lindy’s Party (1987)

*The Mission – God’s Own Medicine (1986)

*The Cult – Dreamtime (1984)

*The Damned – Phantasmagoria (1985)

Note:

Gothic Rock is a subgenre of Rock that combines the sharpness and urgency of Post-Punk and the darkness and gloominess of Gothic.