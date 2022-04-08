EPIC COLLABORATION: GMA 7 partners with ABS-CBN’S Star Cinema

After long years of network war, GMA and ABS-CBN recently signed an agreement to license some of Star Cinema’s popular movies on the leading TV network.

“We are so excited with this partnership. ABS-CBN has our respect as a network and content producer. We know that our audience, most especially Filipinos, deserve the best that Philippine producers can offer,” GMA Network Film’s president Annette Gozon-Valdes said in an interview.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN Films managing director Olivia Lamasan, in a statement sent to media, said they welcome the collaboration as they thanked GMA for believing in their films.

“We are delighted to have Star Cinema movies be enjoyed by Kapuso viewers through this partnership with GMA. We thank the network for believing in our films and we welcome this collaboration as a great beginning that will inspire us to continue creating stories that will resonate with more Filipinos,” she said.

Following this news, some Kapuso and Kapamilya personalities expressed their excitement about the move including former Kapamilya and now Kapuso personalities, Kim Atienza and Ai-Ai Delas Alas.