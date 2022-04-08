Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose: What’s the real score?

Photo/s: Ctto via Twitter

Kapuso stars Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose are seen extra close lately, whether that be in person or in social media. Though both say they are best friends and they click in so many things, netizens see something beyond that.

Julie Anne, when asked, remains vague about the real score between her and Rayver, and points to the latter for questions about their potential romantic relationship.

In an interview , Julie Ann said that it is better to ask Rayver and better if it comes from him. The Kapuso star shared that she is inspired and very happy at the moment.