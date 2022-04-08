Kapuso stars rally behind GMA News and Public Affairs’ ‘Dapat Totoo’ advocacy

Kapuso Primetime King and Queen Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera

Bea Alonzo

As GMA News and Public Affairs gears up for its most comprehensive coverage of Eleksyon 2022, some of the country’s biggest stars are taking part in its election advocacy campaign “Dapat Totoo.”

Bea Alonzo, Rhian Ramos, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Andrea Torres, Glaiza de Castro, Barbie Forteza, Bianca Umali, Sanya Lopez, Gabbi Garcia, Khalil Ramos, Ken Chan, Rita Daniela, Derrick Monasterio, Thea Tolentino, Aicelle Santos, and Kapuso Primetime King and Queen Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera have all committed their support to this advocacy that promotes the very core value that voters, political aspirants, and news organizations must equally share: truthfulness in mind, in heart, and in actions.

Officially announced during GMA Network’s Eleksyon 2022 Partnerships Launch last November 26, ‘Dapat Totoo’ advocates for everyone – the candidates, the voters, and the journalists – to share in the responsibility for fair and wise decision-making during the elections.

New Kapuso, Bea is excited to be part of this campaign.

“It feels good and I’m so happy that GMA is actually doing this. They’re being proactive ngayong election dahil sa tingin ko may responsibilidad tayo na i-encourage ang bawat Pilipino bilang mga botante na magkaroon ng well-informed decision sa May 9,” she says. “Maganda na ine-encourage natin ang bawat botante na maging totoo sa kanilang sarili, maging totoo sa pagdedesisyon nila, maging totoo para sa ating bansa.”

Expect the best from GMA Network in delivering the widest and most comprehensive coverage of Eleksyon 2022 across all platforms together with its 51 partners from the fields of telecommunications, media, education, business, law, and public service.