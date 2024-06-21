Ultimate New Wave Evolution (& closely related styles) part 63

The Post-Punk period of New Wave music is best characterized by songs that featured angular guitar strumming and cyclical ad-libs and either low-register or throaty, frenetic vocal styling. This was obviously a direct transition from the raw and aggressive energy of Punk.

By the 1980s, the genre has maximized the use of keyboards and synthesizers, developing into something less abrasive, more melodic, and that has elements of Electronic/Dance (Synthpop) or Folk Rock (Guitar/Indie/Jangle Pop).

Those styles were what defined the ’80s phase of New Wave music and which made the genre a mainstream success, further reaching a wider audience.

This set consists of some of the albums that represent that kind of New Wave music.

* Aztec Camera – Knife (1984)

* Spoons – Talkback (1983)

* The Chameleons U.K. – Strange Times (1986)

* Lloyd Cole & the Commotions – Easy Pieces (1985)

* The Style Council – Our Favourite Shop (1985)

* Eurythmics – Touch (1983)

* Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Welcome to the Pleasuredom (1984)

* Nine Ways to Win – Nine Ways to Win (1983)