FCLN Inaugural Event Unites Filipino-Canadian Legal Professionals in Winnipeg

The Filipino Canadian Legal Network (FCLN) proudly hosted its inaugural event in Winnipeg, commemorating Filipino Heritage Month and Philippine Independence Day. This landmark gathering on June 13, 2024, took place at the Canadian Museum of Human Rights, featuring an insightful panel discussion on “How to Build a Successful Practice.”

The evening began with greetings, including video messages from distinguished individuals such as the Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba, Senator Gigi Osler, and Justice Coroza of the Court of Appeal of Ontario, the first Filipino-Canadian appointed judge. In-person greetings were delivered by Manitoba’s Minister of Justice, Matt Wiebe; Presidents of the Law Society of Manitoba and the Manitoba Bar Association; and FCLN President, Atty. Felica Natividad from Ontario.

The panel featured prominent Filipino Canadian lawyers, including Attys. Reis Pagtakhan, Rachel Punzalan, Mark Intertas, Hermie Angeles, and FCLN Director Alona C. Mercado.

The event included 28 practicing lawyers, plus articling students, NCA students, law students, post-secondary students, and 16 high school students, all of Filipino descent and interested in law. The FCLN’s inaugural event marked a significant milestone in bridging communities and enhancing representation within the legal field.