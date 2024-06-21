Manitoba Filipino Street Festival Celebrates Filipino Heritage Month at Save On Foods Northgate

Photo courtesy of J & J Photography

The Manitoba Filipino Street Festival (MFSF) hosted a vibrant celebration of Filipino Heritage Month at Save On Foods Northgate, drawing a lively crowd to honor the rich cultural heritage of the Filipino community. The event was marked by the unfurling of a massive 30’x60′ Philippine superflag in front of the store, a symbol of pride and unity for the Filipino community in Manitoba.

Following the flag ceremony and outdoor entertainment, the festivities moved inside Save On Foods Northgate, where a series of performances entertained and delighted the audience. Featured performers included Atty. Rachel Punzalan, Mafti Kids, Pinoy Alliance of Canada, Winnipeg Sikaran Arnis Academy, and the Pinoy Ukelele Club.

Looking ahead, the Manitoba Filipino Street Festival will take place on August 24 & 25 at Petrus Hall, promising even more cultural showcases and community spirit.



Photo by Ron Cantiveros | Filipino Journal