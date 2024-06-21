Celebrate Sea Bears Filipino Heritage Game Day!

Sea Bears Report & Photos By Ryan Reyes

Get ready for an unforgettable Sea Bears Filipino Heritage Night packed with fun activities, performances, and special offers. The festivities kick off from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at True North Square. Groove to the lively beats of DJ LMAO and make a difference by participating in Winnipeg’s Got Sole shoe drive. Bring your new and gently used sneakers to donate and support a great cause! Enjoy a variety of delicious food and drinks from local vendors and check out the merchandise tent, where you can purchase special Filipino Heritage Design T-shirts.

For those looking for some outdoor fun, join in on the Cornhole and Basketball Inflatable Game. If it rains, don’t worry, we’ll move the fun to Hargrave St. Market.

As game time approaches, take advantage of the early bird beer special with $8 Budweiser and Bud Light available until 6:30 p.m. at Red Light Bar, South Pole, and Scotia Wealth Management Premium Club. The Sea Bears Kids Zone will be a hit with activities like sign making, friendship bracelet making, temporary tattoos, pop-a-shot, and Cornhole. Don’t miss the roaming photo booth to capture your game day memories.

Be sure to catch the electrifying performances by the SIKAT Dance Crew during the pre-game and halftime shows. And for a chance to win an amazing trip to Churchill, enter the “See the Bears” contest.

After the game, head over to the Princess Auto South Pole where you can meet and get autographs from select Sea Bears players.

Join us for a day filled with entertainment and community spirit. Don’t miss out – buy your tickets now and be part of the celebration