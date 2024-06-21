Roster Shake-Up and a Win Over League-Leading Bandits





The Winnipeg Sea Bears experienced a roller-coaster fortnight with significant highs and lows. On Father’s Day, June 16, the Sea Bears faced a tough match against the Edmonton Stingers, ultimately falling 97-87. Nick Hornsby and Brody Clarke each posted double-doubles for the Stingers, with Hornsby’s clutch jumper in Target Score Time sealing the victory.

Following this, the team made a major roster change by releasing Teddy Allen on June 17 due to a misalignment of values and vision. The decision, although tough, was made in the best interest of the team’s cohesion and future direction, as stated by head coach Mike Taylor and team president Jason Smith.

The Sea Bears bounced back spectacularly on June 19, snapping a four-game losing streak with a thrilling 88-84 victory over the league-leading Vancouver Bandits. Justin Wright-Foreman led the charge with a season-high 32 points, including a dramatic game-winning three-pointer, cementing his presence in just his third game as a Sea Bear. This win marked a significant turnaround for the team, providing a much-needed morale boost.





Sea Bears Report & Photos By Ryan Reyes