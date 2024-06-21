Celebrating Filipino Pride: Morden’s First Philippine Independence Day Street Festival

The Pembina Valley area was filled with vibrant colors, delicious aromas, and joyous sounds as the Filipino community celebrated its first Philippine Independence Day Fair. Organized by community volunteers including Jewel Miralles White, a local veterinarian and long-time resident, this landmark event has been 16 years in the making and brought together Filipinos and locals from Morden, Winkler, Altona, and surrounding communities.

Despite unpredictable weather, the fair was a resounding success, transforming Morden into a lively ‘Little Philippines’ for a day. Attendees enjoyed traditional Filipino foods, provided by Cucina Filipinas, Sirel Grocery & Food House, and Mamu’s Best Food. “It was really neat to see everybody feeling at home,” Jewel said. “The locals got a glimpse of a little Philippines for a few hours in Morden, which was really cool.”

Visitors were treated to a Filipino fashion show, martial arts demonstrations, cultural dances and featured musical performances.

The event’s success was evident in the turnout, with an estimated 500-700 people in attendance. “The little market square in Morden was filled and packed,” Jewel shared, reflecting the strong sense of community and the growing Filipino presence in the area.

The fair was made possible with the support of sponsors like Decor Cabinets, Meridian Manufacturing, and Pembina Valley Cellular. Organizing the event was no small feat, involving numerous permits, insurance requirements, and the challenge of rallying committed volunteers. Yet, Morden Pinoys are a team of dedicated community members and pulled it off spectacularly.

As the day drew to a close, it was clear that the first Philippine Independence Day Fair in Morden had not only brought the community together but also set the stage for future celebrations. With plans already underway for next year’s event, the Filipino spirit in Morden is stronger than ever. “We have one year to prepare, and we’ll make it even better,” Jewel promised with a smile.

The Morden community looks forward to more such vibrant celebrations that bring a piece of the Philippines to the heart of Manitoba, bridging cultures and creating lasting memories.

Photos courtesy of Aldrick Lagmay | D’Light Catcher