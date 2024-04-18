Ultimate New Wave Evolution (& closely related styles) part 59



In the 1990s, edgier and more abrasive styles of Alternative Rock began to enjoy the commercial spotlight–Shoegaze and Grunge, as examples. This development carried onto the decade that followed, producing new genres like Post-Grunge, Post-Rock, Emo, and Math Rock. And nothing’s wrong with these; I’d engaged in them as well. After all, it’s all part of the entire sonic evolution; one just has to adapt, or become jaded, outdated, and frustrated.

Meanwhile, in the same stream, many classic New Wave-associated acts unassumingly but persistently swim their way through the ever expanding ocean of music, adapting as well but retaining their roots.

In the previous part of this series, I featured a number of 2000s-released albums by some of the pioneers of New Wave–records that many fans had not even noticed.

Now, here is another batch that came out in the 2000s. This shows that New Wave never really died but just got bumped to the sidetracks after the illustrious ’80s.

* Gene Loves Jezebel – Exploding Girls (2003) (“Exploding Girl”)

* The Cure – The Cure (2004) (“Taking Off”)

* Duran Duran – Astronaut (2004) (“[Reach Up for The] Sunrise”)

* U2 – How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb (2004) (“Sometimes You Can’t Make It on Your Own”)

* a-ha – Analogue (2005) (“Cosy Prisons”)

* Echo & the Bunnymen – Siberia (2005) (“Stormy Weather”)

* The Go-Betweens – Oceans Apart (2005) (“Here Comes a City”)

* New Order – Waiting for the Sirens’ Call (2005) (“Krafty”)