Celebrate Tourism Week in Winnipeg: April 24-30

Tourism Week in Canada is an opportunity to spotlight the vital role tourism plays in Winnipeg’s economy. Annually, the city welcomes about 3.5 million visitors, generating around $609 million in direct spending and supporting over 48,000 jobs across 4,000 businesses, contributing $2.3 billion to the local GDP.



Discover Winnipeg’s Top Attractions Tourism Week is the perfect time for locals to explore their city with fresh eyes. Noteworthy attractions include the Royal Canadian Mint, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, and unique spots recognized by Atlas Obscura. The Winnipeg Attractions Pass offers up to 35% off at major sites like the Manitoba Museum and FortWhyte Alive, promising diverse experiences from polar bear encounters to relaxing spa days under the stars.



Stay, Play, and Dine Locally Consider a staycation at one of Winnipeg’s hotels, ranging from chic boutiques to major brands, with special deals enhancing the experience with culinary delights. The city’s vibrant performance scene features plays, operas, and comedy shows, with something for everyone during Tourism Week.



Support Local Businesses Dining locally is made easy with guides like the Best Eats website and Peg City Grub, which highlight top dining spots and culinary stories. Shopping locally also boosts the community, with a variety of unique, locally-owned shops in neighborhoods from The Forks to Academy Road, showcasing Winnipeg’s artisans and makers.

Celebrate Tourism Week by experiencing the best of Winnipeg, supporting the local economy, and discovering—or rediscovering—the city’s vibrant culture and community offerings.