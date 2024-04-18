Navigating the Complex Landscape of Canadian Immigration and Hiring Practices: A Must-Attend TDS Webinar

In an increasingly globalized world, the nuances of immigration and employment laws are more pertinent than ever, especially in a multicultural and economically intertwined nation like Canada. To shed light on these critical issues, Thompson Dorfman Sweatman (TDS) LLP, the largest labour and employment practice firm in Manitoba, is hosting a free online webinar designed to equip employers, HR professionals, and legal advisors with essential insights and strategies.

Event Details

Title: Global Talent Management: Navigating Immigration and Hiring Practices in Canada

Date and Time: April 25th, 2024, 12:00 – 1:00 pm CST

Format: Online webinar, free of charge

Registration: Online at www.wtcwinnipeg.com

What You Will Learn

The webinar promises a rich agenda, covering a broad spectrum of topics crucial for anyone involved in hiring and managing workforce across borders. Here’s what participants can expect:

1. Hiring Temporary Foreign Workers

Process Simplification: Learn the steps to successfully navigate the Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) process, a critical element in hiring foreign workers.

Immigrant Hiring Practices: Understand any differential procedures for employing immigrants, ensuring compliance and efficiency.

2. Cross-Border Employment

Remote Work Compliance: Explore the legalities Canadian employees face when working remotely for U.S. employers, including dual compliance with Canadian and U.S. immigration laws.

Visa Requirements: Gain insights into the visa needs for international employees who travel to the USA for work, like truck drivers, and how to manage these requirements smoothly.

3. Ethical Hiring Practices

Non-Discrimination: The webinar will delve into non-discriminatory hiring practices, ensuring fairness and legal compliance in recruitment and employment.

4. Remote Work Dynamics

Inter-Provincial and International Concerns: Learn about the challenges and regulations surrounding remote workers who operate from various provinces or countries, catering to a globally dispersed workforce.

5. Contractual Employment

Confidentiality Agreements: Address how to effectively draft and enforce non-disclosure agreements with contract or term employees to protect sensitive company information.

Why Attend?

This webinar is not just an opportunity to learn but also to engage with leading experts from TDS LLP, who bring years of experience and deep knowledge of the complexities of Canadian and international employment law. Attendees will leave with practical tips and deeper understanding that can be directly applied to enhance their recruitment and employment strategies.

Staying updated with the latest regulations and practices in immigration and employment law is crucial for maintaining compliance and securing the best talent. Join this pivotal webinar to ensure your practices align with current legal standards and industry best practices.

