OMNI Scholarship Program

Calling all journalism students – OMNI Television has launched its OMNI Scholarship program for 2024. These scholarships are open to all eligible students pursuing post secondary studies in a journalism-related field and who are interested in ethnic and third-language journalism. OMNI will award 10 scholarships of $2,000 CAD each this Fall. Deadline to submit is no later than 1:00 PM EST, Wednesday, May 15, 2024. For more information and to submit an online application, visit https://portal.scholarshippartners.ca/welcome/omnitv_EN/

OMNI is home to daily national newscasts, a variety of locally produced current affairs programs, broadcast in 6 languages, and airs popular entertainment shows from around the globe. OMNI supports journalism students interested in providing news and information to Canadians in the languages they understand.

To learn more about OMNI scholarships, visit www.omnitv.ca/scholarships or www.omnitv.ca/bourses