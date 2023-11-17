Ultimate New Wave Evolution (& closely related styles) part 49

Too many genres, bands, and albums to check out and dive into; so little time and a limited budget to be able to immerse in all of them. But, in fairness, I try my best to keep myself updated especially with my favorites. After all, music has always been a part of my life.

Previously, I featured selected albums from some of the pioneers of Shoegaze. To expand its scope, a friend of mine cited a number of contemporary representatives of the genre–Spool, Mushroom Empire, Split End, For Tracy Hyde, Luby Sparks, and Regal Lily. I already previewed some of them, and I liked what I heard. I will surely keep them on my radar.

In the meantime, here’s another set of ’90s-released albums that fit the description, most of which are from the same bands in the previous part of this series.

Take note, however, that classifying an album under a particular style does not mean that its entirety is limited to the sonic description of the genre. Most of the times, genres are only guides that can help enthusiasts have an idea on how the music they are about to listen to might sound like.

* Lush – Spooky (1992) (“Superblast!”)

* Chapterhouse – Blood Music (1993) (“We Are the Beautiful”)

* Ride – Going Blank Again (1992) (“Making Judy Smile”)

* Cranes – Forever (1993) (“Jewel”)

* This Picture – City of Sin (1994) (“Sycamore Seeds”)

* Catherine Wheel – Chrome (1993) (“Strange Fruit”)

* Slowdive – Souvlaki (1993) (“When the Sun Hits”)

* My Bloody Valentine – Loveless (1991) (“Blown a Wish”)