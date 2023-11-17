110th GREY CUP SHOWDOWN: WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS VS. MONTREAL ALOUETTES

HAMILTON (November 13, 2023) – The stage is set for an epic clash as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Montreal Alouettes arrive at the Canadian Heritage Warplane Museum, gearing up for the 110th Grey Cup. Head Coach Mike O’Shea, quarterback Zach Collaros, and defensive back Brandon Alexander represent the Blue Bombers, while Head Coach Jason Maas, quarterback Cody Fajardo, and defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy lead the charge for the Alouettes.

GREY CUP SCHEDULE AND FESTIVITIES

The Grey Cup excitement is palpable as Winnipeg and Montreal prepare to make history in their first-ever championship face-off. Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton will host the showdown on Sunday, November 19, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. ET. The championship contest, featuring Green Day in the Twisted Tea Grey Cup Halftime Show, will be available live across the nation on TSN and RDS – Canada’s home of the CFL, online through CFL+ for all international viewers, as well as on SiriusXM’s Canada Talks (ch. 167). A limited number of tickets are available for purchase via Ticketmaster while supplies last.

The Grey Cup Festival, running from November 13-19, promises a week-long celebration featuring over 40 events for football enthusiasts, music lovers, and families. Events organized by community organizations, including Sonic Unyon (Supercrawl), Around the Bay, Hamilton Santa Claus Parade, and more, will captivate fans throughout the festival.

AWARDS NIGHT AND MUSIC FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS

The best of the season will be celebrated at the 2023 CFL Awards on Thursday, November 16, at the Avalon Theatre in Niagara Falls. Co-hosted by CFL ON TSN’s Kate Beirness and comedian K. Trevor Wilson, with a guest appearance from two-time GRAMMY award winner Shaggy, who will then take take the OLG Stage for a special concert following the event. Tickets to the CFL Awards include admission to the concert.

Country megastar Carrie Underwood joins the lineup at the Built in the Hammer Grey Cup Music Festival on Friday, November 17. Details and tickets for the festival are available at Greycupfestival.ca.

GREY CUP SPOTLIGHT

Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Montreal Alouettes

Tim Hortons Field

Sunday, November 19 at 6 p.m. ET

Winnipeg boasts a 12-15 (.444) record in the Grey Cup, making this their fourth consecutive appearance in the championship. Meanwhile, Montreal holds a 7-11 (.389) record, with this being their first appearance since their 2010 victory against the Roughriders.

The Blue Bombers dominated the regular-season series against the Alouettes, winning in Week 4 (WPG 17 at MTL 3) and Week 12 (MTL 17 at WPG 47).

COACHES AND PLAYERS IN FOCUS

Mike O’Shea, with a 2-1 record as a Head Coach in the Grey Cup, brings his experience to the Blue Bombers. He won three Grey Cups with Toronto as a player (1996-97 and 2004) and also one as Special Teams Coordinator (2012).Jason Maas, making his Grey Cup debut as a Head Coach, draws from his player experience, having won in 2003 and 2005 with Edmonton and in 2012 as Toronto’s Quarterbacks Coach.

Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, hosting its second Grey Cup, sets the stage for quarterbacks Zach Collaros (2-2 in Grey Cup, 2-1 with Winnipeg) and Cody Fajardo, who will make his first career start in the championship after winning the Grey Cup in 2017 with Toronto.

Photo credit Kevin Sousa/CFL