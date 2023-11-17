Jets fan fest

Hockey fans, mark your calendars! The Winnipeg Jets are bringing back their much-loved Skills Competition, and it’s happening on December 28 at the Canada Life Centre. This is your chance to see the Jets players swap their game faces for some fun, showcasing their amazing skills and personalities in a series of exciting challenges.

What’s on the agenda? Expect to be wowed by the Fastest Skater, Accuracy Shooting, and Hardest Shot contests. Plus, the Team Puck Relay and Breakaway Challenge are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat! It’s not just about the competition though – players will be up close and personal, participating in interviews and interacting with fans. Imagine getting an autograph or a high-five from your favorite Jet!

And guess what? Tickets start at just $10*! This is an incredible opportunity to enjoy some holiday season fun, experience the players in a more relaxed setting, and maybe even score a keepsake to remember the day. Don’t miss out on this fantastic event – it’s a highlight of the season for Jets fans!