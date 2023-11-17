Continuing the Hockey Journey

First Shift Program’s Winter Expansion and Second Shift Debu

The First Shift program, after an inspiring fall session, is gearing up for its winter segment. Throughout the fall session, over 60 kids, primarily from new Canadian immigrant families, embraced the ice, learning not just the techniques of hockey but also the values of teamwork and community. The sessions have been transformative, witnessing participants evolve from cautious beginners to confident players.

Now, the program is set to embark on its winter journey, ready to introduce another 60 kids to the joys of hockey. The continuous efforts of the NHL Jets, Jets Hockey Development, Apna Hockey, Bauer Hockey, Hockey for All Centre, and First Shift Hockey have been pivotal in this expansion, ensuring the program’s sustainability and impact.

Additionally, the First Shift program is evolving with a new phase called ‘Second Shift,’ set to commence in April. This progression allows current First Shift fall players to continue honing their skills and passion for the game, further solidifying the program’s commitment to long-term player development and inclusion.

The evolution of the program from the South Asian and Filipino Heritage Night games in the 2022-23 season has been remarkable. It highlights the unifying power of sports and the importance of creating inclusive spaces in Canadian culture.

Coaches from Paul Coffey’s and the Winnipeg Emperors, who generously volunteered their time and expertise during the fall session, will continue to play a crucial role. Their dedication is a testament to the program’s community spirit.

For Allan Chan, and his son, Brayden Chan, the program’s expansion is a source of immense pride. It’s not just about teaching hockey; it’s about nurturing a sport that is reflective of Canada’s diverse fabric.

The First Shift program, now evolving into Second Shift, stands as a shining example of how sports can bridge gaps and foster a sense of belonging and unity.

Photos by Bryan Mesias | Filipino Journal