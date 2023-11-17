“Ma-buhay,” the first fully Filipino musical celebrates Rainbow Stage’s 70th anniversary in the Summer of 2024!

The Canadian premiere of MA-BUHAY brings into the limelight the rich cultural roots of the Filipinos in Winnipeg and beyond.

The atmosphere was electric and eclectic at the press conference held recently at Prairie’s Edge Restaurant in Kildonan Park to unveil the Rainbow Stage’s 70th Anniversary Season.

Stakeholders brimmed with enthusiasm as they eagerly shared exciting details with the media about the highly anticipated homegrown musical. The passion was palpable in the eyes of the artists involved, including Carson Nattrass, Artistic Director, and Ma-buhay creator Joseph Sevillo, who also serves as a lyricist, actor, and choreographer.

Carson Nattrass posited, “When Joseph brought the idea of Ma-Buhay to me, I thought it was so unique and completely original, like the Broadway hit musical, Hamilton! I thought we had to do this! He spoke passionately about the incredible singers and dancers in the community, so he wanted to create a musical for the Filipino community and bring their singing and dancing talents to the professional stage. And with the largest Filipino population per capita in Winnipeg, and the Rainbow Stage being the largest, longest-running open-air professional theatre in Canada, it’s a match made in heaven.”

He further commented, “If we do it right, it will bring the Filipino community to Rainbow Stage and it will also welcome non-Filipino audiences to experience the rich cultural roots of the Filipinos in Winnipeg and beyond.”

When Joseph Sevillo was asked about his inspiration for writing the musical, he said, “My parents believed in my dreams to pursue a career in the performing arts. I was inspired to create a show for other Filipinos who have similar dreams to sing, dance, and act on stage, and work offstage in the world of professional theatre.”

“Ma-Buhay” premiered in Canada to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the Rainbow Stage. Sevillo said: “My expectations for my musical is to bring new audiences, such as the incredible population of Filipinos in Manitoba to live theatre hoping that they feel inspired and uplifted their spirits as they see the Filipino talents on the professional stage.

Sevillo said that the local talents involved in the musical are ambitious, definitive work ethic, and have the drive to succeed anywhere in the world.

With a spark in his eyes, Sevillo said: “Winnipeg talent for years has already proven that they can compete internationally, and my hope is that Ma-buhay The New Musical will be the first and next big Broadway Production from Manitoba.”

There was a preview of a medley of the song “Awit Ng Pag-Asa (Song of Hope) co-written by Joseph and by his mother, Teresita Sevillo, and performed by Rochelle Kives and Brady Barrientos.

Ma-Buhay is the first Filipino musical in Manitoba to be commissioned and developed by Rainbow Stage for over five years and has developed more than 100 local Filipino artists.

Book, music, and lyrics by Joseph Sevillo who has been a professional theatre artist for more than 20 years.

So, get ready for the premiere of Ma-buhay The New Musical on June 27 to July 14; and “Mary Poppins”, the Broadway Musical on Aug. 15 to Sept. 1, 2024. For more information and tickets, visit www.rainbowstage.ca Phone number: 204-989-5261

Photos: Filipino Journal