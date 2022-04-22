Ultimate New Wave Evolution (& closely related styles) part 10

For this batch, I gathered mostly jangly and melodic, guitar-oriented records that are also oozing with Pop sensibilities. These are actually some of the best representatives of the New Wave spectrum during the genre’s peak era, the 1980s.

When I say ‘jangly,’ it refers to a fast way of strumming the guitar, creating a slightly funky and folky, ringing sound.

However, the sound of the songs in the following albums are not entirely what we may describe as Jangle Pop or Guitar Pop (jangly, ringing, guitar-oriented). Some–like songs by Men Withouts Hats–are considered synthesizer-oriented (Synthpop), whereas the music of The Church is heavily influenced by ’60s Psychedelic Folk/Rock.

* The Church – Of Skins & Heart (1981) (“The Unguarded Moment”)

* Men Without Hats – Rhythm of Youth (1982) (“The Safety Dance”)

* Everything but the Girl – Love not Money (1985) (“Ballad of the Times”)

* The Housemartins – London 0 Hull 4 (1986) (“Happy Hour”)

* Simple Minds – Once upon a Time (1985) (“Sanctify Yourself”)

* Wire Train – …In a Chamber (1984) (“Chamber of Hellos”)

* James – Strip-mine (1988) (“What For?”)

* The Soup Dragons – This Is Our Art (1988) (“Soft as Your Face”)