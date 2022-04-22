Fun Times with the Dinos

Families flocked to RBC Convention Centre on April 15-17 to see Jurassic Quest, the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America . Kids and kids at heart were delighted with unique and exciting experiences such as interaction with life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, bounce houses, inflatable attractions and more.

Indeed, only Jurassic Quest can bring families’ memories this BIG!

Adi and Izzi with Mom Lizelle and Dad Chase