Fun Times with the Dinos

ISSUE »
POSTED IN » Community, Featured Stories

Families flocked to RBC Convention Centre on April 15-17 to see Jurassic Quest, the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America . Kids and kids at heart were delighted with unique and exciting experiences such as interaction with life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, bounce houses, inflatable attractions and more.
Indeed, only Jurassic Quest can bring families’ memories this BIG!

Adi and Izzi with Mom Lizelle and Dad Chase

Related »

Does the world need Putin?

Does the world need Putin?

UniTeam BBM-Sara supporters in Manitoba gather in a rally following a two-day spring storm

UniTeam BBM-Sara supporters in Manitoba gather in a rally following a two-day spring storm

DANCE FOR UKRAINE

DANCE FOR UKRAINE

Ultimate New Wave Evolution (& closely related styles) part 10

Ultimate New Wave Evolution (& closely related styles) part 10