DANCE FOR UKRAINE

The Zumba community of Winnipeg gathered for another good cause last April 10 at the Philippine Canadian Centre of Manitoba (PCCM).

Organized by Retro Dance Fitness, women and men grooved to lively tunes and sweat it all out to raise funds for the Red Cross Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine.

With the active participation of the community, the event has successfully raised $3,255.25 which they are scheduled to turn over to Red Cross on April 23.

At the Philippine Canadian Centre of Manitoba last April 10, there was no gun, or army trucks, or the horrific battle scenes, rather, retro music blasting as a number of women and men were dancing Zumba for a good cause.

The feeling of infectious involvement to raise funds for the Red Cross Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine was felt everywhere at the Retro Dance Fitness led by its founder, Rhiz Aco.

“What made me move to fundraise for Ukraine is my love for children and for the people of Ukraine. Dance for Unite and Peace. As we dance, we sweat for a good cause,” said Rhiz Aco.

At the start of the charitable event, Raffy Salvatus of Raffy’s Cafe rendered a warm-up for all the guests wearing the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine and followed by continuous dancing as if it was a marathon of fitness for everyone.

“This is a great moment to contribute something to the people of Ukraine where many people are suffering from the evils of war. They are not alone, we are here to help and give hope to them,” said one of the participants as she grooved to the music and instructions of the ZINs.

Retro Dance Fitness was founded in 2019 with the help of Bernie Almonte, the Retro King of the Philippines. According to Aco, there are 19 certified Retro Fitness International holders in Winnipeg.

The said fundraising event was covered by many mainstream media.

The following sponsors of the charity event include Duque Immigration Service, Travelco of Charmaine Hernandez, Divine Mortgage, and Charap-Sarap of Ihorevie Manauies. Food donors include Jophie Food, De Leons, Clark Tree Removal and Cynthia Joson. Retro Diva and Zumba instructors, Royal Goldies of Daisy Santiago and Groove Express team. And other students.

Photos by J & J Photography