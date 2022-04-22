UniTeam BBM-Sara supporters in Manitoba gather in a rally following a two-day spring storm

Photo by Cedylin Calixterio Duran | SMNI Network

Photo by Cedylin Calixterio Duran | SMNI Network

Photo by Nonie Manalili

Nearly 300 Filipinos in Manitoba gathered in a rally to show support to the electoral alliance UniTeam, with presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos and vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte, last April 16 at the Assiniboine Park.

Kababayans from Winnipeg, Winkler, Brandon and Neepawa braved the cold weather and thick piles of snow that accumulated during the two day spring storm.

Organizers, volunteers and supporters readily shovelled the ground to make the event space accessible to attendees.

A program was in place which highlighted the unveiling of the giant Philippine flag while supporters sang the patriotic anthem, “Bagong Lipunan,” leaving the crowd in surreal reminiscence of the late Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

While majority of the attendees are not overseas voters, they were happy to have expressed their support through their presence.

Another UniTeam rally is set to unfold on April 30th with organizers expecting more attendance as the weather becomes favourable.

IMG_5044 IMG_5046 IMG_5037 IMG_5008 IMG_5018 IMG_5120 IMG_4955 IMG_5036 IMG_4960 IMG_4931 IMG_4982 278718644_938983333450499_427116867761651450_n—Copy

Photos by Nonie Manalili