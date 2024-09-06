THIS IS ME: An Interactive Musical Experience

By Ronaldo (Nalds) Pesigan and Tricia Magsino Barnabé

Tricia Magsino Barnabé singing Defying Gravity

On Friday, August 23rd, audiences were treated to a one-night-only, sold-out show at PTE, entertained by a cast of two dozen adults and children, Zin Daisy and the Royal Goldies, plus performers from L’Arche Winnipeg. In celebration of Kultivation Festival, co-producers Dr. Tricia Magsino Barnabé (A Million Dreams) and Joanne Roberts co-wrote and co-directed a partly improvised, partly scripted show, cleverly melding a karaoke concept into a musical revue that was loaded with a variety of uplifting musical theatre, pop, and jazz tunes. Audience members were kept fully engaged in their seats as they sang along to songs (lyrics were projected onto a large screen), while many fun-loving audience members spontaneously jumped onto the stage to belt out tunes and dance with the cast.

This Is Me Cast with L’Arche Winnipeg performers.

Defined as an “inspirational voyage of self-discovery, optimism and empowerment,” THIS IS ME: An Interactive Musical Experience opened with a video featuring an exciting Vickar Jeepney drive to the theatre, followed by a true-to-life monologue expressing the anxieties that performers have just before a show – “what if nobody comes tonight? What if nobody likes the songs? What if the audience doesn’t like me?” But those fears were soon forgotten, once the house lights lit the audience, to reveal a crowd-filled theatre. A rousing progression of feel-good songs with inspiring messages of love, forgiveness, acceptance and positivity filled the evening with hopefulness and joy. By the end of the show, the cast and audience members were serenaded by talented soloists, singing and dancing on the stage during energetic group numbers, singing Happy Birthday, and even being “rick-rolled” a couple of times until finally indulged with Rick Astley’s song Never Gonna Give You Up.

The Kids Cast of This Is Me

Especially poignant were songs that included members of L’Arche Winnipeg who have intellectual disabilities. “The cheering of the crowd made them feel appreciated, that they are part of us in the community, they exist and they belong,” said Ronaldo (Nalds) Pesigan, music and video editor. “It’s such a warm, heart expanding experience to celebrate with them our theme of inclusion, the triumph of overcoming obstacles, and the building of relationships,” said Magsino Barnabé. As with all A Million Dreams shows, 100% of the proceeds are going to charity, this time to L’Arche Winnipeg https://www.larchewinnipeg.org/ to create homes and social opportunities for our individuals with intellectual disabilities.

The Adult and Kids Cast of This Is Me

An extra treat for all ticket holders, sponsors, cast and crew of THIS IS ME: An Interactive Musical Experience were complimentary mocktails and pork or vegan sliders prepared by Eejay Chua of Bahay Kubo.

“I’m so elated and grateful – a million thanks to the cast and crew for all their enthusiasm, time and talents; to the audience for all their rave reviews; and to all the sponsors, media sponsors, donors, food providers and volunteers. Without this self-less sense of community and generosity, we wouldn’t have had such a successful event” said Magsino Barnabé. Kudos especially to the exceptionally talented cast, musical director Meldrick Agravante, music and video editor Ronaldo (Nalds) Pesigan and stage manager Jonalyn Basconcillo.

Zin Daisy and the Royal Goldies Backstage