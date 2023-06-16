Strong Magnitude-6.3 Earthquake Rocks Calatagan, Batangas, Jolting Parts of Luzon and Metro Manila



Photo source: Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS-DOST) Facebook

A powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake struck Calatagan town in Batangas last June 15, causing tremors across Luzon, including Metro Manila.

In Metro Manila, there have been no immediate reports of damage. However, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport closed its runway for inspection, and the major train lines in the area temporarily suspended operations.

Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol stated that the strong tremor likely originated from the Manila Trench, given its depth of 103 kilometers. While damage to houses can occur with an earthquake of this magnitude, the depth of the temblor suggests that the impact may be less severe.

No tsunami warning has been issued in relation to the quake. Reports indicate that the intensity of shaking reached Level IV, classified as moderately strong, in several areas including Manila, Mandaluyong, Quezon City, Batangas City, and Dasmariñas City.

Weaker shaking was felt in other locations such as Makati, Pasig, and San Pedro City. The earthquake was also perceptible in several towns and cities in Pangasinan, Bulacan, Rizal, Tarlac, and La Union.