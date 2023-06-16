Second FCNC Leadership Convention and Gala

In celebration of Filipino Heritage Month, the Filipino Canadian National Congress (FCNC) recently held its 2nd Leadership Convention and Gala on June 3, 2023, at Halifax Tower Hotel and Convention Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. More than 100 attendees from across Canada attended the event. It was hosted by Jake Salcedo and Gina Moreno. Narima Dela Cruz gave the Welcome Remarks. The morning event featured keynote speaker Atty. Loida Lewis, a Philanthropist, and author of “Why Should Guys Have All the Fum,” and MP Rick Perkins for South Shore-St. Margarets and the afternoon keynote speaker included Senator Flordeliz (Gigi) Osler. Plenary Session 1 featured a breakout group activity on the topic “Leading a Transformational Change in the Organization and Plenary Session 2 is a panel discussion on Demystifying Government Grant Application. The panelists are Genalyn Tan, Marjorie Newman, Roland Moreno, and Eddie Villarta. The event was moderated by Claire de la Gana and Regina Sosing, and the emcee was Mary Grace Goldenberg.

The FCNC Gala was attended by esteemed guests like Honourary Consul Connie Lacson, MP Lena Metlege Diab, Halifax West, and Hon. Jill Balser. NS Minister of Labour, Skills & Immigration and Hon. Senator Flordeliz (Gigi) Osler. It was highlighted by the keynote speaker MP Salma Sahid, Scarborough Centre and was introduced by Genalyn Tan. The emcee is Maryjane Napolitano and Cris Rodriguez . MP Kevin Lamoureux and MP Rechie Valdez sent their video greetings.

The gala featured a variety of cultural performances, including traditional dances and music like the Sinulog, Tinikling, and others showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Philippines. They would like to thank the sponsors and patrons who supported the event. FCNC Officers are Narima Dela Cruz (BC) President, Ronnie Dela Gana (ON) 1st Vice President, Genalyn Tan (MB) 2nd Vice President, Eddie Villarta (ON) Secretary, Virginia Sumalinog (AB) Asst. Secretary, Maryjane Napolitano (MB) Treasurer, and Jake Salcedo (NS) Treasurer. The Board of Directors are Jerry Caingcoy (AB), Butch Juson (SK), Treenee Lopez (BC), Gina Moreno (NB), Mary Grace Goldenberg (QC), Chris Rodriguez (SK), Aurora Viernes (YT), Arlene Evangelista (MB)Accountant, Atty. Antonio Villarin (ON) Legal Advisor.

Overall, the FCNC 2nd Leadership Convention and Gala was a great success, bringing together individuals and promoting connections between various organizations from coast to coast to coast- a testament to the vibrant Filipino community in Canada.