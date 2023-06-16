Maligayang Pagdiriwang ng Kasarinlan at Pamanang Pilipino!

The month of June is undeniably the busiest month for the Filipino community in Winnipeg.

Once again, we all came together to celebrate the 125th Philippine Independence and Philippine Heritage in Canada, showcasing our unity and cultural pride. Various groups, organizations, and leaders orchestrated events where the community paid homage to the Philippine flag while the national anthem, Lupang Hinirang, is sang. The festivities were also a vibrant display of traditional Filipino attire, with individuals adorned in the elegant barong, Filipiniana or terno, and the classic baro’t saya. Clothing and fashion served as powerful symbols of identity, cultural beliefs, and historical significance, embodying the rich heritage of the Philippines.

Philippine Independence Day itself stood as a remarkable achievement, commemorating the sacrifices of national heroes and honoring the country’s sovereignty. It instilled a strong sense of nationalism among citizens and provided an opportunity to celebrate the diverse culture and traditions of the Filipino people across the world.

MFSF, Save On Foods celebrate Philippine Independence

PCCM Flag Raising

PHCM Picnic at the Park and Welcome, Newcomers!