Midway Musical Mosaic: Filipino Night Concert Elevates Multicultural Celebration

Amid the bright lights of the Red River Ex midway and heart-throbbing energy, the much-anticipated Filipino Night concert burst into life, showcasing seven of the exciting Filipino bands in Winnipeg’s music and performing arts community today. With a melodic mix of diverse genres, the bands led a musical odyssey that painted a vibrant canvas of Filipino culture and creativity, leaving the audience in euphoric resonance.

Attendees of the Red River Ex on Thursday, June 22 were treated to seven performing groups at the Big Red Barn Stage, one of many live music and entertainment venues onsite. The performances included Tiffany Ponce, TWO11, YZZA Band, Sound Check Music, Hot Hula Fitness, Quarter2Band and closing out the evening, Winnipeg Sikaran Academy.